Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.20

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.
About Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worley (WYGPY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.