Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.20

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

