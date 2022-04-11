Wrapped BNB Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $918.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $402.53 or 0.00977529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.55 or 0.07396054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.64 or 0.99727127 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,705,114 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

