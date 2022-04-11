Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.50

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 4797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

