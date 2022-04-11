Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.19

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 8430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,587,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $12,469,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

