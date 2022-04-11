Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 8.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 16,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 458,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Several brokerages have commented on XENE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.