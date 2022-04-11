Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,532. Xometry has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,084,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,327 shares of company stock worth $3,988,852 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $583,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

