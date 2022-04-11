Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.70

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

