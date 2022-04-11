YAM V3 (YAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $104,993.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $104,993.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,219,240 coins and its circulating supply is 13,395,350 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

