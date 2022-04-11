Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.64

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.64 and last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 438590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YRI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$590.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,143.12. Insiders sold a total of 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880 in the last ninety days.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

