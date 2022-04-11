YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.98

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.98 and last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 19282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21.
About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
