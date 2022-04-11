Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to announce $14.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.86 million to $46.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $82.87 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 754,639 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

YTRA opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.75. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.