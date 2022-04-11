Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $36,852.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00363836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00083349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00094605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004297 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006779 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,317,197 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

