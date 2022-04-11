YENTEN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $83,040.73 and $13.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.73 or 0.07541264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00260079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00745535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00093449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00569234 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00361286 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.