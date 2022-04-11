Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Boise Cascade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

