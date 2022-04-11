Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Essent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Essent Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Essent Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 131,365 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

