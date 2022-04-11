Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,581 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

