Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,626 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

RCII stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

