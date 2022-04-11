Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,101 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,101 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $229.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.83.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

