Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

