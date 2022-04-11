Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Perrigo by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

