Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2,472.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

