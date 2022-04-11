Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,508 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

