Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,777 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

