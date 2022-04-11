Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.