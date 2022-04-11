Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Univar Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 79,942 shares worth $2,515,345. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

