Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $411.45 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

