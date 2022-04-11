Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $6,751,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,471,000 after buying an additional 64,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $87.48 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

