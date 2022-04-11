Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ABM Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,075,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

