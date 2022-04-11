Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 18.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $33,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.