Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.