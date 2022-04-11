Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $35.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

