Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

