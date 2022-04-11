Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $172.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.67. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

