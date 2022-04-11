Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.