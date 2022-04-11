Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Science Applications International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIC opened at $90.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.