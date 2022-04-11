Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.71

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 3021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

