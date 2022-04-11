Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.94

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 278242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

