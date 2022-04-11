Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club also posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

