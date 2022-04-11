Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will post $62.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $257.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $258.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.90 million, with estimates ranging from $280.40 million to $281.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.