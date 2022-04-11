Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.