Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Equities analysts expect NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $810,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $1.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $20.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $77.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $7.37 on Monday. NextNav has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
