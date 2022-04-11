Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce $17.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $19.07 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $83.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,025.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $918.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $969.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 209.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.