Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

Shares of ZS traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.45. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

