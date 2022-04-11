Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $23.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.42 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $8.90 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

