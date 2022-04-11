Zacks: Analysts Expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) will announce sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $30.14 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TCBX opened at $22.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

