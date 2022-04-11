Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.64). Wayfair reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 242%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

W traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.76. 2,043,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,289. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $187.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wayfair by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after buying an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

