Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $27.65 million. Broadwind posted sales of $32.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $157.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $167.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadwind by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 175,338 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

