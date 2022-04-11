Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Centerspace posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Centerspace from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

CSR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -679.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Centerspace by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Centerspace by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Centerspace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

