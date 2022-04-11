Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post $3.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $15.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $15.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $584.67. 2,789,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.43. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $361.34 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

