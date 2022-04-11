Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $138.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

INBK opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.